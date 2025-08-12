Video: Netflix Drops WITH LOVE, MEGHAN Season 2 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Season 2 of With Love, Meghan, the popular lifestyle series hosted by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The new season will premiere on August 26, 2025.

In Season 2, Meghan returns to welcome celebrity chefs, talented artists, and beloved friends for hands-on adventures filled with laughter and discovery. From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects, Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life.

Season 2 guest stars include Chrissy Teigen, Christina Tosi, Clare Smyth, Daniel Martin, David Chang, Heather Dorak, Jamie Kern Lima, Jay Shetty, José Andrés, Radhi Devlukia, Samin Nosrat, and Tan France. Michael Steed returns as Director and Executive Producer.