Video: Netflix Drops NASCAR: FULL SPEED Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for NASCAR: Full Speed. The five episode series will premiere on January 30, 2024.

The featured drivers include Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross ChastainDenny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick.

Netflix's newest sports series tracks the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race, following drivers as they battle around the racetrack with one of the most storied titles in motorsports at stake.

The series will feature exclusive, extensive access to a range of drivers and teams, headlined by Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick, bringing fans behind the scenes — on and off the track — while exploring the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of competing for a championship at the world's highest level of stock car racing.

Watch the trailer here: