Video: Netflix Debuts MIRACULOUS: LADYBUG & CAT NOIR, THE MOVIE Trailer

The film is set to be released on July 28.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Netflix has released the trailer for Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie. The film is set to be released on July 28.

The first feature film based on the globally beloved Miraculous  franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie follows ordinary teenager Marinette, whose life in Paris goes superhuman when she becomes Ladybug. Bestowed with magical powers of creation, Ladybug must unite with her opposite, Cat Noir, to save Paris as a new villain unleashes chaos unto the city.

The film features original music by Jeremy Zag with lyrics by Zag, Chris Read, Michael Gracey, and Britt Burton. The score was composed by Zag and arranged by Maxime Boutboul, performed by the Dream Town Orchestra.

The cast includes Cristina Vee Valenzuela (Marinette / Ladybug), Bryce Papenbrook (Adrien / Cat Noir), Keith Silverstein (Gabriel Agreste / Hawk Moth), Carrie Keranen (Alya), Selah Victor (Chloé Bourgeois), Zeno Robinson (Nino), Chris Smith (Tom), Anne Yatco (Sabine), Paul St Peter (Wang Fu), Mela Lee (Tikki), Max Mittelman (Plagg), Cassandra Lee Morris (Sabrina), and Sabrina Weisz (Nathalie).

The executive producers include Emmanuel Jacomet, Michael Gracey, Tyler Thompson, Alexis Vonarb, Jean-Bernard Marinot, Cynthia Zouari, Thierry Pasquet, and Ben Li.

Watch the new trailer here:



