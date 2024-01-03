Video: Netflix Debuts AMERICAN NIGHTMARE Documentary Series Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for American Nightmare. The documentary series is set to drop on January 17.

After a home invasion and abduction, a young couple's recounting of the events is too far fetched for the police to believe. Why did the victims seem so calm? Was it all a hoax?

From the filmmakers behind The Tinder Swindler, this three-part docuseries unravels the consequences of our cultural rush to judgment, and the damage done when law enforcement decides the truth can’t possibly be true.

The three-episode event is produced and directed by Bernadette Higgins and Felicity Morris (Tinder Swindler).

Watch the new trailer here: