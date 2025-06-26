Video: National Geographic Releases Trailer for Hurricane Katrina Documentary Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the nation approaches the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, National Geographic released the trailer and premiere date for Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time, a groundbreaking five-part documentary series that offers an unprecedented, heart-pounding look at the disaster directly from those who lived through it. The series premieres July 27 at 8/7c on National Geographic with three back-to-back episodes. All episodes will be available to stream July 28 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Oscar®-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy®-winning producer Jonathan Chinn’s production company Lightbox (“The Diamond Heist,” “TINA”, “Whitney,” “LA 92”) and Oscar, Golden Globe® and GRAMMY®-nominated filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s production company Proximity Media (“Sinners,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy”) joined forces in a powerful collaboration that combines cinematic storytelling with the clear-eyed perspective of two decades of hindsight.

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time offers the most intimate and profound exploration into the wide-ranging impacts of the disaster to date. Weaving together critical moments of the crisis and the past events that precipitated it, the series delivers an unparalleled, emotionally raw examination of the storm’s personal, political and societal fallout.

Through unprecedented access to archival footage and gut-wrenching eyewitness testimony, Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time is a gripping historical record of the storm and its aftermath. With unflinching urgency, the series exposes how a natural disaster became a national tragedy. The riveting, moment-by-moment portrayal offers new details of how the storm and ensuing flood unfolded in real time and transports viewers into the chaos that engulfed the city in the days leading up to and following the hurricane’s landfall.

At the helm of the series is Oscar-nominated director Traci A. Curry (“Attica”). Through Curry’s commitment to bold, empowering narratives, the series unfolds directly from the residents, first responders, and officials who were in New Orleans during the disaster. Each episode is immersed in their lived experiences and their voices present a captivating and powerful retelling and a necessary correction to persistent false narratives. The partnership between Curry and the teams at Proximity Media and Lightbox signals a shift in how this story is told, centered on survivors’ voices, grounded in accountability, and focused on the enduring lessons of a tragedy.

