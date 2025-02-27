Video: Nathan Fielder Stars in THE REHEARSAL Season Two Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The critically acclaimed HBO Original comedy series The Rehearsal, from Nathan Fielder, returns for its six-episode second season SUNDAY, APRIL 20 on HBO following the airing of "The Righteous Gemstones." Episodes will be available on Max Sundays beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET. Watch the new trailer here!

The Rehearsal follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. In season two, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all.

Nathan Fielder is the star, writer, director and executive producer. Executive produced by Eric Notarnicola, Dave Paige, and Christie Smith & Dan McManus for Rise Management; co-executive produced by Kris Eber and Carrie Kemper; produced by Adam Locke-Norton. Additional writers include Eric Notarnicola, Carrie Kemper and Adam Locke-Norton.

Image Courtesy of John P. Johnson/HBO

