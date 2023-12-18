Video: Natalia Grace Case is Analzyed in New NATALIA SPEAKS Preview

THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS will premiere across three consecutive nights on ID beginning Monday, January 1, airing nightly from 9-11PM ET/PT.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

Watch in this exclusive clip as legal analyst Beth Karas, breaks down the truth behind how much the Barnetts knew about Natalia’s real age when they adopted her – and their cover story to try and conceal the truth.

Premiering across three-nights, beginning January 1 at 9/8c on ID, THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE left off, NATALIA SPEAKS dives headfirst into the questions, controversies, and secrets unearthed in the first installment,  but this time, with Natalia sharing her side of the story.

The six-part docuseries will also showcase an extensive, emotional sit down between Natalia and adoptive father Michael Barnett as they sit face-to-face for the first time and come to terms with the accusations that have been thrown around in both directions.

NATALIA SPEAKS retraces her adoption saga and the Barnett’s allegations from Natalia’s perspective, offering insight into what really went on BEHIND CLOSED DOORS in the Barnett’s home and how much truth there actually is to their claim Natalia was not a 6-year-old Ukranian orphan with a rare genetic disorder, but rather a homicidal adult intent on harming them and their children.

NATALIA SPEAKS also features previously unseen evidence and footage, as well as new theories and testimony from an array of voices, including the the retired FBI agents who initially investigated Natalia’s case, genetic experts who help determine Natalia’s true age, and the Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Jackie Starbuck who prosecuted Michael in his October 2022 trial.

In addition, the docuseries sheds light into Natalia’s next chapter, offering a portait of her life with her new adoptive family and exclusive interviews with her adoptive parents, Bishop Antown and Christina Manns.



