Video: Millie Bobby Brown Reigns In New DAMSEL Trailer With Angela Bassett & More

Millie Bobby Brown stars in Damsel, releasing Globally on Netflix March 8, 2024.

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive

Joining Brown is Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Brooke Carter, with Angela Bassett and Robin Wright. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the film was written by Dan Mazeau.

The film was produced by Joe Roth, p.g.a., Jeff Kirschenbaum, p.g.a., Chris Castaldi, p.g.a., and co-produced by Emily Wolfe.

Executive producers are Sue Baden-Powell, Zack Roth, Millie Bobby Brown, Robert Brown, Dan Mazeau, and Mark Bomback.

Watch the new trailer here: