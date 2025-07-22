Video: Martin Short Discusses Hosting MATCH GAME, Reacts to Emmy Nomination for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With his starring role in ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING and his new hosting duties on ABC's latest iteration of Match Game, Martin Short is staying busy. Ahead of the premiere of the game show this week, the Tony winner chatted with GOOD MORNING AMERICA about both projects, including his latest Emmy nomination for Only Murders.

"Obviously, you're honored, and it's a great compliment, but the reality is that what's delightful about that show is just the show: the quality of it and the working environment of it. It is just a riot the three of us have," the actor shared. Short was nominated for the fourth season, which marks his third nomination as a leading actor for the series as a whole.

As for what attracted him to Match Game, it was the appeal of doing something new: "At a certain point in your life, you're kind of always curious about what else you could do that you've never done, and what gives you the edge to work hard is the potential of massive failure. So I thought a game show, something that would be loose [where] you're interacting with celebrities and some people that you know and are your friends...was just a fun idea." Watch the full interview, which includes a new clip from the game show, and a brief discussion of the upcoming fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.

Hosted by Martin Short, MATCH GAME features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. The new iteration premieres Wednesday, July 23 at 9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC with guests that include Selena Gomez, BD Wong, Cara Delevingne, and more. Since its debut in 1962, the show has taken various forms over the years, most recently hosted by Alec Baldwin from 2016 to 2021.

Martin Short recently wrapped filming season five of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, the murder-mystery comedy that also stars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. His Broadway credits include The Goodbye Girl and Little Me, which earned him a Tony Award. He also has starred in the stage version of The Producers, the TV musical Hairspray Live!, and the musical series Schmigadoon!