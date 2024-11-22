Video: Margo Martindale Stars in THE STICKY Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prime Video has shared a sneak peek clip from The Sticky, the all-new fast-paced, dark comedy series from Blumhouse Television starring three-time Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos and Guillaume Cyr, and executive produced and guest starring, Oscar and Emmy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis. Inspired by a real-life heist that made global headlines in 2012, which saw more than $18 million worth of maple syrup stolen from Quebec's national reserves and from showrunners Brian Donovan and Ed Herro, The Sticky combines moments of culture-clash hilarity, edge-of-the-seat excitement and heartbreaking drama.

All six episodes premiere on December 6 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

The Sticky follows Ruth Landry (three-time Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale), a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who turns to crime when the bureaucratic authorities threaten to take away everything she loves. She teams up with the hot-tempered Bostonian mobster (Chris Diamantopoulos), and a mild-mannered French-Canadian security guard (Guillaume Cyr) to carry out a multi-million-dollar heist on Quebec’s maple syrup surplus. Oscar and Emmy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis, who serves as an executive producer, also guest stars.

The Sticky is produced by Blumhouse Television, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, Jonathan Levine’s Megamix and Sphere Media. Creators, executive producers, showrunners and writers are Brian Donovan and Ed Herro; executive producers Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer for Megamix; Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures; Jason Blum, Chris Dickie, Jeremy Gold, and Chris McCumber, for Blumhouse Television; and Michael Dowse. Lauren Grant also serves as executive producer, along with Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé for Sphere Media, Inc and associate producer Russell Goldman for Comet Pictures. The series is directed by Michael Dowse and Joyce Wong.

