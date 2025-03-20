Video: MYTHIC QUEST Season Finale Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the season four finale of the acclaimed workplace comedy, “Mythic Quest." In Episode 410, an unexpected visitor from Montreal evaluates MQ, and Ian and Poppy face a pivotal decision. The season finale will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 26.

As the fourth season of “Mythic Quest” reaches its finale, the much-anticipated anthology series, titled “Side Quest” (FKA “Mere Mortals”), will make its global debut on March 26 with all four episodes. An expansion of the “Mythic Quest” universe, “Side Quest” explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalta Grant and many more in the leading roles across each installment.

“Side Quest” is developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and KATIE McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers.

“Mythic Quest” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce.

