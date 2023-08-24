Video: MGM+ Releases BILLY THE KID Season Two Teaser

MGM+ has released the season two teaser trailer for Billy the Kid, ahead of its October 15, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT premiere date. Part One airs four episodes this Fall, with Part Two following in 2024.

The series stars Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as “William H. Bonney” and Daniel Webber (Escape from Pretoria) as “Jesse Evans.”

The epic romantic adventure inspired by the life of America’s MOST INFAMOUS outlaw continues in Season Two, as Billy and his allies square off against his oldest friend Jesse Evans and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring.

When shots are fired, the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War. Amidst the fighting, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul—and to the love of his life.

Creator, writer and executive producer Michael Hirst returns for the second season alongside executive producers Donald De Line (De Line Pictures), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (Amblin Television).

The series is produced by MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios: Pan-English Scripted TV, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures. BILLY THE KID is internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

Watch the new teaser here:

Photo Credit: David Brown/MGM+