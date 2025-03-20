Video: Lisa Vanderpump Returns in VANDERPUMP VILLA Season 2 Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to sip some tea because Lisa Vanderpump is back, along with Stassi Schroeder and a mix of familiar faces and new staff at Castello Rosato in the countryside of Italy. Hulu’s original series Vanderpump Villa is serving up a hot second season with all ten episodes dropping on April 24, 2025. Watch the newly released trailer now!

Following a successful run in the South of France, Vanderpump Villa debuts “Castello Rosato,” a breathtaking 12th-century castle set amidst an enchanting Italian backdrop. Renowned for her timeless elegance and flair, Lisa Vanderpump raises the bar with bespoke luxury and unforgettable celebrations. New and returning staff face soaring stakes, as one standout earns a $30,000 bonus. With fiery romances, rivalries, and surprises—including former employee Stassi Schroeder’s watchful eye—Vanderpump Villa promises another summer of pure decadence and drama.

The villa staff includes Stassi Schroeder (“Special VIP”), Anthony (“Executive Chef”), Marciano (“Server”), Grace (“Housekeeper”), Hannah (“Server”), Andre (“Bartender”), Gabriella (“Events Coordinator”), Tyler (“Activities Coordinator”), Ashley (“Cook”), Hagen (“Housekeeper”), Lexee (“Bartender”), Dominic (“Cook”), Tyler (“Server”), Alyssa (“Server”), Bridget (“Sous Chef”), Aidan (“Server”), Sianna (“Events Coordinator”), Siadi (“Guest Services”), Sheribel (“Server”), and Sam (“Bartender”).

Lisa Vanderpump serves as executive producer under her Villa Rosa production banner, and the series is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions.

