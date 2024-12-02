Video: Laufey Debuts 'A Night at the Symphony' Performance Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In advance of Friday’s release of Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl, Icelandic-Chinese composer, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Laufey is debuting a new performance clip from the visually stunning concert film. The clip features the acclaimed title-track from her GRAMMY-winning 2023 album Bewitched.Laufey’s A Night At The Symphony: Hollywood Bowl is coming to select cinemas beginning Friday, December 6, 2024.

Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl showcases the singer’s mesmerizing vocals alongside the legendary Los Angeles Philharmonic. Filmed in her adopted hometown, the film, directed by Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour), takes audiences on a spellbinding sonic journey under the stars. Performing at the iconic venue that has hosted musical legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Laufey gives a behind-the-scenes look at the monumental show. Event tickets are available now at HERE.

Laufey celebrated the global release of the film with a special premiere event at AMC The Grove IMAX® 14 in Los Angeles. The evening featured Laufey walking the red carpet, where she posed for photos alongside industry friends and collaborators. Following the screening, Laufey joined Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour) for an exclusive Q&A, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the dazzling concert film.

At the premiere event Laufey said, “There’s so many cities that I haven’t been able to play in and so many people that I haven’t been able to reach. And I think that was one of the main reasons I really wanted to do this…I think this is a fun way to be able to experience the concert in a more accessible way and still hopefully be able to be among other fans and breathe in the community. It’s getting rarer and rarer to see young people at the symphony, and to be able to bring it to young audiences and to my audience in this very accessible way is hopefully inspiring.” Wrench stated, “I think live music in cinemas continues to still be like a really interesting thing…it works and it’s really about finding the artist and finding a community that will support it and the Laufey fans are so supportive."

ABOUT LAUFEY:

Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) is a 25-year-old Icelandic-Chinese composer, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who writes songs inspired by jazz greats and classical masters while possessing a point of view that could only be conveyed by a 21st-century twentysomething. “My goal is to bring jazz and classical music to my generation through a more accessible road,” she explains.

Raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing, Laufey grew up playing cello as well as piano and became hooked on the jazz standards of Ella Fitzgerald after digging through her father’s record collection. In 2020, while still a student at Berklee College of Music, she released her debut single “Street by Street,” which caught the attention of young audiences worldwide and quickly garnered Laufey a dedicated fanbase online. In 2022, she released her debut full-length Everything I Know About Love, which reached #1 on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist Album chart.

Her 2023 sophomore album Bewitched saw wild success around the world, winning the GRAMMY® Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, debuting #2 globally on Spotify and setting the record for the biggest Jazz debut in history on Spotify. The album received widespread critical acclaim with the Los Angeles Times calling her a “musical tour de force.” Off the back of the album’s massive success, Laufey’s tours immediately sold-out worldwide, including dates at the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House. Festival headline sets, editorial features in Vogue, appearances on late night TV and at the 2024 Met Gala cemented her status as a “Gen Z It Girl” (The New York Times). Today, she has over 3 billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming and most followed artist from Iceland in the world.

Photo credit: Skyler Barberio

