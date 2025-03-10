Video: LOVE YOU TO DEATH Finale Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek from the finale episode of the Spanish-language romantic comedy “Love You to Death” (“A muerte”) starring Goya Award winner Verónica Echegui (“The Patients of Dr. García”), Joan Amargós (“Show Yourself”), Paula Malia (“Valeria”), Cristian Valencia (“Barcelona Christmas Night”), Claudia Melo (“Love is Forever”), Roger Coma (“Grand Hotel”), Joan Solé (“Cardo”), Julián Villagrán (“The Snow Girl”) and David Bagés (“The Last Night at Tremore Beach”).

In the season finale, Raúl prepares for surgery and sets out to tell Marta how he feels. Marta experiences a new unknown. The seven-episode series was created and directed by Goya Award-nominated Dani de la Orden alongside Natalia Durán (Heavies tendres) and Oriol Capel (“Lo mejor de mí”). The finale will premiere globally on Apple TV+ Wednesday, March 12.

“Love You to Death” (“A muerte”) tells the story of the cautious Raúl (Amargós), who reconnects with free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta (Echegui), following his heart cancer diagnosis. They resume a friendship that began in childhood, and in a relationship brought together by fate, begin to test their beliefs about love. Can the commitment-phobic Marta fall in love? And can Raúl meet the love of his life?

“Love You to Death” (“A muerte”) is created and directed by Dani de la Orden, alongside Natalia Durán (Heavies tendres) and Oriol Capel (“Lo mejor de mí”), with Montse Garcia (“La Ruta,” “Alba,” “The Age of Anger”), Ana Eiras (“Crazy About Her”) and Elena Bort (“Ana Tramel. El juego”) serving as executive producers. The series is an Atresmedia TV production in collaboration with Sábado Películas, DeAPlaneta and Playtime Movies.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

