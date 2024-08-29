Video: Kristen Bell & Adam Brody in Netflix's NOBODY WANTS THIS Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy series Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

In the series, an agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out — together — the unlikely pair, Joanne (Bell) and Noah (Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families — including her sister Morgan (Justin Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).

The show is created by Erin Foster who, she told Tudum, "is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy. But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable — there’s nothing to complain about. So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard.”

In addition to the main cast, the supporting cast includes Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitcock, Tovah Feldshuh (Funny Girl), Paul Ben-Victor, Emily Arlook, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, and Shiloh Berman. The series premieres on Netflix on September 26.

