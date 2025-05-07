Video: Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney Star in Trailer for ECHO VALLEY Thriller

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple has released the official trailer for Echo Valley, a new thriller film starringÂ Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney. The movie is set to premiere globally onÂ Apple TV+ June 13, 2025.

ï»¿In the edge-of-your-seat thriller, Kate (Moore) is a mother struggling to make peace with her troubled daughter Claire (Sweeney)â€”a situation that becomes even more perilous when Claire shows up on Kateâ€™s doorstep, hysterical and covered in someone elseâ€™s blood.

As Kate pieces together THE SHOCKING TRUTH of what happened, she learns just how far a mother will go to try to save her child in this gripping tale of love, sacrifice, and survival from BAFTA-winning director Michael Pearce and Emmy-nominated writer Brad Ingelsby. The movie also starsÂ DomhnallÂ Gleeson, Fiona Shaw, Edmund Donovan, AlbertÂ Jones, and Kyle MacLachlan.

An Apple Original Film, Echo Valley is directed by Michael Pearce and written by Brad Ingelsby. Echo Valley is produced by Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss of Scott Free Films, alongside Kevin J. Walsh through The Walsh Company, as well as Brad Ingelsby. Rebecca Feuer and Nicole Jordan-Webber of Scott Free Films, Erika Olde and Sam Roseme of Black Bicycle Entertainment, Ted Deiker, and Scott Greenberg serve as executive producers.Â

