Video: Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, & More in New Featurette for JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH

In a new featurette for Jurassic World Rebirth, film stars Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson, along with screenwriter David Koepp and director Gareth Edwards, preview the forthcoming action adventure film that serves as a continuation of the massively popular franchise.

"For anyone who loves the original Jurassic films, this is the movie for you," Bailey promises in the video. Edwards adds: "When I read the script, it felt like a love letter to [Steven] Spielberg." The new movie is shot on film, allowing the filmmakers to obtain a cinematic and filmic quality to the visuals.

Anchored by Johansson, Bailey and Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling THE ONE in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

The cast also includes Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Jurassic World Rebirth is in theaters July 2.

