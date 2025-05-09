Video: John Cena is Back in PEACEMAKER Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Max has dropped the teaser trailer for DC Studios' Peacemaker season 2, starring John Cena. The series, created for television by James Gunn, returns for its eight-episode second season Thursday, August 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Max.

The new season follows Christopher “Chris” Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

The show stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season two. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of PEACEMAKER and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and John Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Althea Jones also direct. Based on characters from DC, PEACEMAKER is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

