Video: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Star in Teaser for FREAKIER FRIDAY

Disney has dropped the teaser trailer for the eagerly anticipated Freakier Friday, the upcoming sequel to the 2003 fan-favorite film. The movie, which features the return of Disney Legend Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will be released exclusively in theaters August 8, 2025.

In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured the identity crisis, which caused the duo to switch bodies. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Freakier Friday is directed by Nisha Ganatra and based on the book Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers. The film also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer, Mark Harmon, and Tony Award-nominated playwright Jordan E. Cooper.

The original movie is a body-swap comedy that became a Disney staple in the mid-2000s upon its release. That itself was a remake of the 1976 movie of the same name starring a young Jodie Foster. The story also later became a stage musical featuring music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Brian Yorkey which was adapted for television in 2018.

