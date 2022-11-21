Video: Jameela Jamil & Flula Borg Talk PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN Musical Numbers

After appearing in Pitch Perfect 2, Flula Borg is returning for the new spinoff series, Bumper In Berlin. Joining the new series is Jameela Jamil, who plays the new character of Gisela, a popular German pop star.

In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine's Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.

Adam Devine is also returning for the new series, alongside new cast members Sarah Hyland and Lera Abova. The series features new musical numbers with covers from popular artists and new music by Ryan Tedder.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Borg and Jamil to discuss their favorite memories on set, what Pitch Perfect fans will like about the new series, and more.

Watch the new interview here: