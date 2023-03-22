Video: Hulu Drops RAPCAVIAR PRESENTS Trailer

Check out the trailer and key art for Hulu Original unscripted series "RapCaviar Presents." All six episodes will premiere March 30, only on Hulu.

"RapCaviar Presents" is a compelling new documentary series that tackles some of today's most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more.

Based on the influential Spotify playlist, launched in 2015, this six-part series is a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist's perspective.

The series will be Executive Produced by Karam Gill, who will also serve as Creative Director; Steve Rivo, who will also serve as showrunner; Carl Chery and Liz Gateley, who are overseeing creative on the show for Spotify; and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

Av Accius, Jeremiah Murphy and Marcus A. Clarke serve as Co-EPs. Karam Gill, Quan Lateef-Hill, Peter J. Scalettar, Wendy J.N. Lee, Farah X and Mandon Lovett will also serve as episodic Directors.

Watch the new trailer here: