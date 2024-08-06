Video: HBO Shares Teaser for Fourth and Final Season of MY BRILLIANT FRIEND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HBO has released the teaser for the fourth and final season of the 10-episode HBO Original drama series MY BRILLIANT FRIEND, which debuts MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max, with new episodes debuting weekly.

Based on the bestselling novels by Elena Ferrante, MY BRILLIANT FRIEND follows Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life, Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo. After meeting as children in 1950s Naples, their story goes on to cover over 60 years, exploring the mystery of Lila – Elena’s brilliant best friend and, in a way, her worst enemy. The fourth installment of the saga, titled “Story of the Lost Child,” delves into the adult lives of Elena and Lila. They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 1980s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest. Amid motherhood and career demands, amid betrayals, threats, disappearances, and natural disasters, Elena and Lila once again reside in the same neighborhood.

The cast includes Alba Rohrwacher (Elena Greco/Lenù), Irene Maiorino (Raffaella Cerullo/Lila), Fabrizio Gifuni (Nino Sarratore), Stefano Dionisi (Franco Mari), Anna Rita Vitolo (Immacolata), Pier Giorgio Bellocchio (Pietro Airota), Daria Deflorian (Adele Airota), Lino Musella (Marcello Solara), Eduardo Scarpetta (Pasquale Peluso), Edoardo Pesce (Michele Solara), and Sonia Bergamasco (Maria Rosa Airota).

MY BRILLIANT FRIEND is an HBO-RAI series, the fourth season is based on the bestselling novel “My Brilliant Friend: The Story Of The Lost Child,” the fourth book of the quadrilogy by Elena Ferrante published in the U.S. by Europa Editions; a The Apartment, Fremantle Italy, Wildside, Fandango and Mowe Production; produced by Lorenzo Mieli for Fremantle Italy, The Apartment and Wildside (both Fremantle companies) and by Domenico Procacci for Fandango. In collaboration with Rai Fiction and HBO Entertainment. The story and screenplays are by Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci, and Saverio Costanzo. This season is directed by Laura Bispuri and executive produced by Saverio Costanzo, Paolo Sorrentino, Jennifer Schuur, Elena Recchia, Laura Paolucci and Guido De Laurentiis. The critically acclaimed global hit drama has traveled to over 170 territories with Fremantle, who will also distribute the fourth and final season, in association with Rai Com.

Photo Credit: HBO/Eduardo Castaldo

