Video: HACKS Sets Season 4 Premiere; Watch the First Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Season four of the Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award-winning Max Original comedy series Hacks debuts Thursday, April 10 at 6:00 P.M. PT/ Pt/9:00 P.M. ET. The ten-episode season debuts with two episodes, then one episode a week for four weeks. Episodes seven and eight debut together on May 15, followed by episode nine on May 22. The season finale debuts on May 29.

In season 4, tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavor to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it. Tony Award nominee Jean Smart returns for the new season, in addition to Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, and Rose Abdoo alongside Dan Bucatinsky, Helen Hunt, Tony Goldwyn, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Adams, Lauren Weedman, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Lorenza Izzo, Johnny Sibilly, Paul Felder, Polly Draper, Luenell, and Aristotle Athari.

Previously announced new cast members include Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman, Eric Balfour, Danny Jolles, Gavin Matts, Grover Whitmore, III, Holmes, Jasmine Ashanti, Katy Sullivan, Matt Oberg, and Sandy Honig.

Hacks is created and showrun by Emmy® winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. The series is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy® winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Comments