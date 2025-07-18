Video: Greyâ€™s Anatomy's Will Martinez Reflects on the Power of Art and Resilience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the brand new episode of Survival Jobs, a Podcast, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, sit down with charismatic, kind and hardworking actor Will Martinez for a heartfelt, hilarious, and deeply inspiring conversation about perseverance, purpose, and the role of art in todayâ€™s world.Â

Martinez, who played the lead role in the 2025 Oscar-nominated short film A Lien, shares how the filmâ€™s message resonates during a time when undocumented communities continue to face increasing hate and bigotry. He opens up about the responsibility artists have to reflect the timesâ€”and how A Lien gave voice to stories too often ignored!

Plus, in a canâ€™t-miss moment, Will dishes on what it was like stepping into the Greyâ€™s Anatomy universe as a guest star, including that nerve-wracking (and slightly surreal) first in-person table read with none other than Ellen Pompeo, Shonda Rhimes, and the whole dream team. This episode was recorded live and in-person at the WelcomeToTimesSquare.com Studios in New York City.

Jason and Samantha open the episode with a mic check, reflecting on their favorite things about summer as well as how submissions for the Bridgeport Film Fest are open till Monday, July 21! !

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available onÂ Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!