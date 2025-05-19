Video: Goo Goo Dolls Performs Hit Song 'Iris' on AMERICAN IDOL Season Finale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls performed their global hit “Iris” with Mattie Pruitt on the season finale of American Idol. Watch the mesmerizing performance here.

The 4x GRAMMY-nominated track is now Certified Diamond and reached a new global streaming peak, amassing over 4.8 billion streams worldwide. On the heels of going viral on TikTok, “Iris” continues to reach new audiences around the world and has been covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog.

On the heels of an electrifying performance at Stagecoach, the band is set to take their lauded live show back on the road this summer with an extensive run of tour dates with Dashboard Confessional. Kicking off on July 13, the Summer Anthem Tour 2025 will bring the band to iconic venues coast-to-coast, including stops at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Boston's LeaderBank Pavilion, Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion as well as a hometown show at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center. Full tour routing can be found below while tickets can be purchased at googoodolls.com/tour.

Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered 4x GRAMMY-nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

Thus far, A Boy Named Goo (1995) has gone 2x Certified Platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl (1998) 5x Certified Platinum and Gutterflower (2002) and Let Love In (2006) are both Certified Gold. In addition, Something for the Rest of Us (2010) and Magnetic (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE

Saturday, July 13, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre*

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center*

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Boston, MA - LeaderBank Pavilion*

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Friday, August 1, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center*

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*

Friday, August 8, 2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*

Saturday, August 10, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Friday, August 15, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

Monday, August 18, 2025 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - La Vista, NE - The Astro*

Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre*

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

Monday, September 1, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre*

Friday, September 12, 2025 - Camdenton, MO - Ozark Amphitheater*

*with Dashboard Confessional

Photo Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

