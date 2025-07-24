Video: First-Look at THE LAST FRONTIER Thriller Series with Jason Clarke

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek at its new drama series “The Last Frontier,” from co-creators Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, and starring and executive produced by Jason Clarke. Set within the remote wilderness of Alaska, the ten-episode thriller will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, October 10, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 5.

“The Last Frontier” follows Frank Remnick (Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

In addition to Clarke, the ensemble cast includes Dominic Cooper (“The Gold”), Haley Bennett (“The Magnificent Seven”), Simone Kessell (“Yellowjackets”), DALLAS Goldtooth (“Reservation Dogs”), and Tait Blum (“For All Mankind”), with Academy Award Nominee and multi-Emmy winner Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”).

Hailing from Apple Studios, “The Last Frontier” is executive produced by Bokenkamp and D’Ovidio, who also serve as writers, alongside Clarke, Laura Benson (“The Big C”), Glenn Kessler (“Bloodlines”), Albert Kim (“Nikita”), and series episodic director Sam Hargrave (“Extraction”).