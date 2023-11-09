Video: First Look at HUSH Season Two on ALLBLK

The 8-episode series returns Thursday, December 7th only on ALLBLK.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks, released the trailer for the highly anticipated sophomore season of provocative drama, Hush. The 8-episode series returns Thursday, December 7th only on ALLBLK.

Hush, produced by husband-and-wife showrunner team Chuck and Bree West of OCTET Productions (Stalked Within, A Wesley Christmas) and created by Angela Burt-Murray (Games People Play), follows the story of top marriage and sex therapist, TV personality and best-selling author, Dr. Draya Logan (Joyful Drake) who finds herself entangled in a web of lies, SEX AND MURDER that could cost her everything.

This season, Dr. Logan is determined to clear her name and reclaim her fame. She must utilize her pawns to not only to help free her but cover up more than what they promised at whatever costs before the SECRETS OF the penthouse are exposed.

Additional cast includes Caryn Ward Ross (ALLBLK’s Monogamy, CW’s Jane the Virgin), Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), TS Madison (Zola, The TS Madison Experience), Khalilah Joi (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19), Asiahn (The Chi), Rob Gordon (The Christmas Lottery, Holiday Heartbreak), Kevin Savage (Insecure, P Valley), Javier Villamil (Jumanji: Next Level), Lanre Idewu (Sherman’s Showcase), Arron Spears (The Black Hamptons) and more.

Hush is executive produced by Chuck and Bree West of OCTET Productions and Angela Burt-Murray. Joyful Drake and Chazitear serve as co-executive producers. Bree West and Angela Burt Murray serve as writers for the series with Chazitear who directs alongside Donald Welch and Bree West. Brett Dismuke, Head of Content, and Nikki Love, SVP Development & Original Production, Scripted executive produce for ALLBLK.

About ALLBLK

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically – Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as A House Divided and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular WE tv originals, lively stage plays, and so much more.





Video: First Look at HUSH Season Two on ALLBLK
The series includes Caryn Ward Ross (ALLBLK's Monogamy, CW's Jane the Virgin), Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), TS Madison (Zola, The TS Madison Experience), Khalilah Joi (Grey's Anatomy, Station 19), Asiahn (The Chi), Rob Gordon (The Christmas Lottery, Holiday Heartbreak), and more.

