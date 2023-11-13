Video: First Look at Giancarlo Esposito in AMC's PARISH Coming In 2024

The series is premiering on AMC and AMC+ in 2024.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

AMC Networks released a first-look teaser trailer and photos for its upcoming action-packed drama Parish, premiering on AMC and AMC+ in 2024. The six-episode series stars and is executive produced by Emmy® and SAG® Award-nominee and Critics Choice® Award-winner Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian).

Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes COLLISION COURSE with a violent criminal syndicate.

Shot on-location in New Orleans, Parish features a prominent ensemble cast of Zachary Momoh (The Nevers, Harriet, Doctor Sleep) as New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse; SAG® Award-nominee Paula Malcomson (Watchmen, The Hunger Games, Ray Donovan) as Parish’s wife and mother to his two children, Rose; Skeet Ulrich  (Scream, Riverdale) as an old acquaintance to Gray, Colin; Bonnie Mbuili (Invictus, Wallander) as Shamiso Tongai, The Horse’s smart and protective older sister; Ivan Mbakop (Hawkeye, Red Notice) as The Horse’s brother, Zenzo; Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish, Black-ish) as Gray and Rose’s daughter Makayla; and Dax Rey (The Good Fight, Chicago Fire) as The Horse’s son Luke.

Bradley Whitford (The West Wing, Get Out, The Handmaid’s Tale) recurs as Anton, the charming and intelligent face of industrial business in Louisiana who covertly heads a criminal organization. His dispute with The Horse’s human trafficking ring puts him at direct odds with Parish. SAG® Award-nominee Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orphan Black) guest stars as Sister Anne, who has a mysterious past with Gray.

Parish is based on the hit U.K. series The Driver, created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. It’s produced by AMC Studios, in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Brocklehurst serves as co-creator and executive producer.

Eduardo Canto and Ryan Maldonado serve as showrunners and executive producers; Giancarlo Esposito also executive produces alongside Brocklehurst, Poyser, Jolyon Symonds and David Morrissey for Scribbler Films, Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Theo Travers and Red Production’s Nicola Shindler.



