Video: Disney and Pixar Share INSIDE OUT 2 Deleted Scene; Now Available on Digital

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is now available at digital retailers, and fans can watch a new deleted scene from the animated film. The highly anticipated heartwarming sequel has already proven to be a blockbuster smash hit, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time, currently the 10th highest grossing film in global box office history, and the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally.

Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™ and celebrated by critics as “absolute perfection, hilarious” (Jazz Tangcay, Variety) and “an unforgettable experience” (Landon Johnson, Awards Watch), the historic box office run has also established Inside Out 2 as Pixar’s top-grossing movie of all time globally.

Fans can continue the emotional roller coaster with exclusive content featuring an all-new documentary, an alternative opening, deleted scenes, and much more. Watch a deleted scene now.

