Video: Disney+ Shares DIARY OF A WIMPY KID CHRISTMAS: CABIN FEVER Trailer

The new movie will premiere December 8, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Get ready for the Wimpiest Christmas ever! Today, Disney+ released the trailer and key art for “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever,” the latest animated movie based on Jeff Kinney’s wildly successful book series. The original adventure, which is a hilarious and heartfelt holiday tale centered around everyone’s favorite disaster-prone middle school student, will premiere December 8, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplow while making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries he won’t get the new video game console he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, he gets snowed in with his family, including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny.

Directed by Luke Cormican (“Teen Titans Go!) and written and produced by Jeff Kinney, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” features the voices of Wesley Kimmel (“The Mandalorian”), Spencer Howell (“Ithaca”), Chris Diamantopoulos (“Beavis and Butt-Head”), Erica Cerra (“Power Rangers”), and Hunter Dillon (“Deadpool 2”).

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” will stream December 8, 2023, exclusively on Disney+. 

Watch the new trailer here:






