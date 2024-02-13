Video: Disney+ Drops IWÁJÚ Animated Series Trailer

Disney+ has unveiled the trailer for their new original series “Iwájú.”

Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pan-African Comic Book Entertainment Company Kugali's all-new series streams on Disney+ beginning Feb. 28.

Set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria, the exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola (voice of Simisola Gbadamosi), a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole (voice of Siji Soetan), a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

Kugali filmmakers—including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku—take viewers on a unique journey into the world of “Iwájú,” bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos. Produced by Disney Animation's Christina Chen with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson, “Iwájú” also features the voices of Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch and Weruche Opia.

IWÁJÚ SOUNDTRACK AVAILABLE DIGITALLY MARCH 1

The series' authentic African-influenced music is by renowned Nigerian composer Ré Olunuga, whose credits include music for the 2022 Disney+ original movie “Rise” and the BBC film “Girl.” “I rarely bring my own emotions into writing a score,” he said. “I tend to inhabit the emotions of the characters or subjects and then translate them into music. In this case, it couldn't be avoided.

In addition to Tola's adventurous spirit, Kole's ingenuity and the many other fun and beautiful emotional threads explored in ‘Iwájú'—the score is steeped in my own very deep love for Lagos and its multiplicitous layers. It also includes many treats and winks for anyone familiar with or curious about the film music lexicon of Nollywood. Being invited by Ziki and the amazing teams at Disney and Kugali to help tell this beautiful coming-of-age story that explores themes of family, friendship and ingenuity has been an amazing adventure in itself.”

“DISNEY IWÁJÚ: RISING CHEF” GAME AVAILABLE FEB. 28

Also REVEALED TODAY is an all-new game inspired by the animated series. “Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef” will take players into the world of “Iwájú” and allow them to explore authentic African delicacies through this fast-paced and accessible cooking game that celebrates the culture and cuisine of Nigeria. Developed by Maliyo Games in collaboration with Disney and Kugali, “Iwájú: Rising Chef” will allow players to advance their culinary skills, become the best chef in Lagos, and take over the fanciest restaurant in town. “Iwájú: Rising Chef” will be available for iOS and Android on Feb. 28, to coincide with the debut of the Disney+ series.

About Kugali

With authenticity and creativity at its heart, Kugali is an African-owned and operated storytelling collective spearheading Africa's modern emergence into the AAA media landscape. Founded in 2017 by Tolu Olowofoyeku, Olufikayo Adeola and Hamid Ibrahim with the purpose of taking African stories to the world, Kugali Media has attracted recognition from companies like Disney and the BBC, as well as paved the way for a generation of new African storytellers to find their voices in graphic novels.

Their most notable achievements include record-breaking crowdfunding campaigns, a slew of award-winning graphic novels and their upcoming Disney+ series in collaboration with Disney Animation, “Iwájú.”

About Walt Disney Animation Studios

Combining masterful artistry and storytelling with groundbreaking technology, Walt Disney Animation Studios is a filmmaker-driven animation studio responsible for creating some of the most beloved films ever made. Disney Animation continues to build on its rich legacy of innovation and creativity, including the first fully-animated feature film, 1937's “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and 2019's “Frozen 2,” the biggest animated film of all time. Among the studio's timeless creations are “Pinocchio,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Jungle Book,” “The Little Mermaid,” “The Lion King,” “Frozen,” “Zootopia” and “Encanto.”

