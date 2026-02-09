Video: David Tennant Returns in New Teaser for RIVALS Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Rivals returns in all its naughty glory in the new teaser for Season 2 of the Hulu series. Fan-favorite stars Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, and David Tennant are all back for the new season, which once again delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1980s England.

The second season continues the adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper’s novel, Rivals, introducing the glamorous world of polo, heightened boardroom drama and deeper romantic entanglements.

The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power.

The series stars David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara, Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara, Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson, Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn, Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton, Gabriel Tierney as Patrick O’Hara, Lara Peake as Daysee Butler and Bryony Hannah as Dierdre Kilpatrick.

This season also sees the addition of new guest stars, Hayley Atwell as Helen Gordon, Rupert Campbell-Black’s ex-wife and mother of his two children, and Rupert Everett as her husband, Malise Gordon, Campbell Black’s former show-jumping coach and mentor.

Further names joining the ensemble include Maxim Ays, Holly Cattle, Oliver Dench, Amanda Lawrence, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt, and Jonny Weldon.

Rivals is executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt, Elliot Hegarty, Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade, Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper, and for Disney+, Jonny Richards. Eliza Mellor returns as Series Producer. It is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Laura Wade, Sophie Goodhart, Sam Hoare, Mimi Hare, Clare Naylor, Sorcha Kurien-Walsh and Dare Aiyegbayo, directed by Elliot Hegarty, Jamie J Johnson and Dee Koppang O’Leary.