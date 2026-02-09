Video: Watch the New Trailer for MINIONS & MONSTERS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Minions are taking over Hollywood in the first trailer for a new installment of the popular franchise. Fresh off the 2024 comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination is expanding the animated universe with a new chapter and all-new characters in Minions & Monsters. The movie hits theaters on July 1.

Billed as the "totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood," the trailer sees the instantly recognizable yellow creatures on the set of a major Hollywood production, causing chaos with their usual shenanigans. Putting their writing (and casting) skills to the test, they also attempt to produce a monster movie, gathering real-life monsters to star.

Minions & Monsters follows the characters on their Hollywood journey, from stardom to losing everything, to unleashing monsters onto the world, before banding together in an attempt to save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. Previous Minions films have also featured the voices of stars like Steve Carell, Michelle Yeoh, and Julie Andrews.

The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination’s Academy Award-nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.