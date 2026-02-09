Video/Photos: First Look at Season 7 of Netflix's VIRGIN RIVER

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has released a first look at Season 7 of Virgin River, which will arrive on the stream on March 12. As previously announced, the new season will consist of 10 one-hour episodes.

Virgin River is a romance story centered around nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) move to the remote California town of Virgin River. Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe discovered that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected and that she had to learn to heal herself before she could truly make Virgin River her home.

The trailer teases new developments for Mel and Jack, who pursue their dream of adopting a baby. Meanwhile, old loves smolder, and new threats challenge the town.

The series is based on the New York Times bestseller and beloved Harlequin book series written by author Robyn Carr. The Virgin River collection features more than twenty books, and together they have sold more than 13 million copies. Virgin River was named to the HarperCollins 200 list, which celebrates 200 iconic books of the past 200 years.