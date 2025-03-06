Video: David Oyelowo Stars in Trailer for Surrealist Comedy GOVERNMENT CHEESE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for “Government Cheese,” starring multi-award-winner David Oyelowo, who also serves as executive producer. The ten-episode comedy will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, April 16 with the first four episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 28, 2025. Simone Missick, Jahi Di’Allo Winston and Evan Ellison, star alongside Oyelowo in the Apple Original series hailing from creators Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr.

"Government Cheese" is a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife Astoria (Missick) and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di’Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.

The ensemble cast also includes Jean-Michel Richaud, London Garcia, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Bokeem Woodbine, Jeremy Bobb, Louis Cancelmi, Julien Heron, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Louis Ferreira, Thomas Beaudoin, Kyle Mac with John Ortiz and Adam Beach.

Hailing from Apple Studios and MACRO Television Studios “Government Cheese” is written, executive produced and co-showrun by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr, with Hunter also serving as director. In addition to starring, Oyelowo executive produces under his Yoruba Saxon banner. The series is also executive produced by Charles D. KING and Jelani Johnson for MACRO Television Studios. Ali Brown executive produces for Ventureland.

