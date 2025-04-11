Video: DOPE THIEF Episode 7 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the upcoming seventh episode of Dope Thief. In the episode, Agents devise a plan to see if Ray knows more than he’s letting on, and Sherry gives Manny news. The penultimate episode of Dope Thief premieres globally on Friday, April 18, on Apple TV+.

The eight-episode series stars Academy Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, Dustin Nguyen, and Golden Globe Award winner Ving Rhames.

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book of the same name, the series follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

Dope Thief hails from Apple Studios and is a Scott Free Production. The series is created and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Peter Craig and Academy Award-nominee Ridley Scott, as well as David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Henry, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger and Jennifer Wiley-Moxley.

