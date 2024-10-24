Video: Chad Michael Murray Stars in THE MERRY GENTLEMEN Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has just released the first trailer for The Merry Gentlemen, the upcoming holiday movie featuring Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray. The film is set to release globally on Netflix on November 20, 2024.

According to the logline, the film follows a former big-city dancer who decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue in an effort to save her parents’ small-town performing venue, the Rhythm Room.

Robertson plays the character of Ashley, who puts her choreography skills to good use as she attempts to stage the Christmas revue. The male ensemble includes Murray's Luke, a confident dancer who connects with Ashley.

The Merry Gentlemen features a significant amount of actual dancing from the ensemble, which includes Broadway performer Cole Prattes (West Side Story, Aladdin). The romantic comedy also stars Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector David Jr., and Marc Anthony Samuel. It is directed by Peter Sullivan from a script by Marla Sokoloff.

