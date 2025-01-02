Video: Carrie Underwood Stars in New AMERICAN IDOL Promo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and longtime host Ryan Seacrest reflect on the moments that changed everything in their own lives ahead of a life-changing new season of American Idol.

American Idol, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season eight on ABC. The new season premieres March 9, 2025 on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series.

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

Comments