Video: Brian Cox Discusses His Acting Career in New Criterion Clip

The Criterion Channel has shared a clip from The Craft of Acting, a recent conversation with the performer about his wide-ranging career. Watch the clip here ahead of the full episode, which will be available to stream exclusively on the Criterion Channel in July.

In this edition of the Craft of Acting, Scottish actor Brian Cox sits down with writer Issac Butler (The Method: How the Twentieth Century Learned to Act) to discuss everything from why he decided to focus on character parts to why he considers Spencer Tracy’s performance in the classic western noir Bad Day at Black Rock to be one of the greatest ever. Unpacking his approach to acting, Cox recounts how he created some of his most memorable characters, including the first on-screen iteration of Hannibal Lecter in Michael Mann’s chilling Manhunter.

From Shakespeare to Succession, Scottish actor Brian Cox has carved out a distinguished, six-decade-plus career on both stage and screen, along the way winning two Olivier Awards, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe.

ABOUT CRITERION

Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements. No matter the medium-from laserdisc to DVD and Blu-ray to streaming on the Criterion Channel-Criterion has maintained its pioneering commitment to presenting each film as its maker would want it seen, in state-of-the-art restorations with special features designed to encourage repeated watching and deepen the viewer's appreciation of the art of film.

