Video: Bowen Yang Stars in New Trailer for THE WEDDING BANQUET

A new trailer has been released for The Wedding Banquet, the forthcoming romantic comedy starring Wicked's Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, and Kelly Marie Tran. The movie hits theaters on April 18.

From Director Andrew Ahn comes a comedy of errors about a chosen family navigating the disasters and delights of family expectations, queerness, and cultural identity. The story follows Angela (Tran) and her partner Lee (Gladstone), who have been unlucky with their IVF treatments and can’t afford to pay for another round.

Meanwhile, their friend Min (Han Gi-chan), the closeted scion of a multinational corporate empire, has plenty of family money but a soon-to-expire student visa. When his commitment-phobic boyfriend Chris (Yang) rejects his proposal, Min makes the offer to Angela instead: a green card marriage in exchange for funding Lee’s IVF. But their plans to quietly elope are upended when Min’s skeptical grandmother flies in from Korea unannounced, insisting on an all-out wedding extravaganza.

With a pitch-perfect cast of multigenerational talent that also includes Joan Chen, and Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung, this fresh reimagining of Ang Lee’s beloved, Award-winning rom-com teems with humor and heart in a poignant reminder that being part of a family means learning to both accept and forgive.

Photo credit: Luka Cyprian/Bleecker Street

