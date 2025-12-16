Video: Apple TV Shares First Look at WIDOW'S BAY Series Starring Matthew Rhys

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Apple TV has unveiled a sneak peek of its new 10-episode series, Widow's Bay, a dark comedy about a small-town mayor played by Matthew Rhys, who also serves as executive producer. From creator Katie Dippold, the series will debut on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

According to the logline, “'Widow’s Bay' is a quaint island town 40-miles off the coast of New England. But something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There’s no wifi, spotty cellular reception, and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don’t. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is.

But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again."

The series, which blends horror with character-driven comedy, features an ensemble cast led by Kate O'Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Caroll, and Dale Dickey.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Widow’s Bay” is created, showrun and executive produced by Dippold. Hiro Murai executive produces through his banner Chum Films alongside Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin and Rhys. Murai directs five episodes this season, in addition to directors Ti West, Sam Donovan and Andrew DeYoung.