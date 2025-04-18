Video: Behind the Scenes of James Gunn's SUPERMAN with David Corenswet & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of Superman Day, DC Studios has shared a brand-new behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated new version of the beloved comic, coming to theaters this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. Watch the featurette now, which includes new interviews and footage featuring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and more.

In his signature style, director James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC Universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor, and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The film stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky, and composer John Murphy, along with editors William Hoy, Jason Ballantin,e and Craig Alpert.

Superman will be in theaters and IMAX nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

