Video: Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for LONG WAY HOME with Ewan McGregor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the eagerly awaited new season of the epic motorcycle adventure series Long Way Home. Executive produced by and starring Ewan McGregor alongside Charley Boorman, this 10-episode journey rekindles the duo's famed road-tripping spirit, bringing them a little closer to home this time. The new season is set to premiere May 9, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Long Way Home follows Ewan and Charley as they ride refurbished vintage motorbikes from Ewan’s home in Scotland to Charley’s in England — but rather than take the shortest route, they go the long way! They head across the North Sea to Scandinavia, all the way up to the Arctic Circle and then down to the Baltics and through continental Europe, before eventually hopping back over the English Channel two months later. It’s an adventure that will take them to more than fifteen countries, through spectacular scenery and along some of the greatest driving roads in the world. Along the way they’ll immerse themselves in each country’s culture, meet the locals and try their hand at unique and eclectic activities.

The Emmy Award-nominated series is executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, alongside longtime collaborators David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, who also direct. The new “Long Way” season follows Ewan and Charley’s previous adventures in “Long Way Round,” “Long Way Down” and “Long Way Up,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Comments