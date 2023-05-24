Video: Apple TV+ Shares THE SNOOPY SHOW Season Three Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for season three of the original Peanuts series “The Snoopy Show,” premiering all twelve episodes globally on Friday, June 9. The world’s most famous beagle is back again for his close-up! Dig into new adventures with Snoopy, along with his best pal, Woodstock, and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the series is directed by Rob Boutilier (“Snoopy in Space,” “Kid vs. Kat”), and executive produced by Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, Paige Braddock, Craig Schulz and Mark Evestaff.

This delightful trailer comes on the heels of a slew of recent programming announcements from Apple TV+, Peanuts and WildBrain, including the new special “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” which follows endearing introvert Marcie as she helps her friends in her own unique way, premiering August 18, as well as even more classic Peanuts anthology titles on September 22.

WildBrain and Apple TV+ also announced two more Peanuts originals “Camp Snoopy,” a new series featuring Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts along with Charlie Brown and friends as they enjoy an adventure-filled summer outdoors, plus the charming new “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” special uncovering the origin story of one of Peanuts’ most treasured characters and how he ultimately makes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang.

The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year’s Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”

“The Snoopy Show” is a part of all-ages offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+, including the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo,” BAFTA Award-winning “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” GLAAD Media Award nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” Emmy Award-winning “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater,” “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, “Sago Mini Friends,” Emmy Award-nominated “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, “Eva the Owlet,” Emmy Award nominee “Snoopy in Space,” and “Get Rolling with Otis.” Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt’s DGA and WGA Award nominated “Amber Brown,” DGA Award winner "Best Foot Forward," “Surfside Girls,” WGA Award winner “Life By Ella,” Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop, and “Puppy Place.”

Also included is “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Emmy Award nominee “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” Humanitas and Emmy Award nominee “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” Emmy Award-winning “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” and “For Auld Lang Syne.”

