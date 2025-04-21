Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of THE STUDIO Episode 6

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode five of the star-studded comedy The Studio starring Seth Rogen. In Episode 6, Matt’s ego is put to THE TEST when his new doctor girlfriend brings him to a charity gala.

The episode features Sugar Lyn Beard, Rebecca Hall, Josh Hutcherson, Arthur Keng, Johnny Knoxville, Dewayne Perkins, Jessica St. Clair, and Derek Wilson as guest stars and will premiere Wednesday, April 23.

In The Studio, Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films.

With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s THE JOB Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Rogen stars alongside a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders. Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins appear as major recurring guest stars.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, The Studio is created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory along with Rogen, Goldberg and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

