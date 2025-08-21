Video: Apple TV+ Shares Sneak Peek Clip of SHAPE ISLAND Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has unveiled a new sneak peek clip from the second season of the stop-motion animated series “Shape Island." Based on the “Shapes” picture book trilogy by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, the new season is set to premiere with all eight episodes on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The Apple TV+ series takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences.

Season two features the familiar voices of Yvette Nicole Brown (“Frog and Toad”) as the narrator, Harvey Guillén (“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”) as Square, Scott Adsit (“Big Hero 6”) as Triangle and Gideon Adlon (“Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earth”) as Circle.

“Shape Island” was co-created by book authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, who serve as executive producers. Barnett was recently appointed the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature by the Library of Congress. Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges (“Tumble Leaf”) from the Emmy Award-winning studio Bix Pix Entertainment also serve as executive producers. Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.