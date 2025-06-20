Video: Apple TV+ Shares SMOKE Premiere Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the premiere episode of Smoke, a new crime drama starring and executive-produced by Taron Egerton. In the pilot, tensions rise as the search for suspects begins, Michelle Calderone pumps the brakes on her personal life, and Dave Gudsen gets creative. The first two episodes premiere globally Friday, June 27 on Apple TV+.

Created and written by Dennis Lehane and inspired by true events, “Smoke” follows an arson investigator who begrudgingly teams up with a police detective as their race to stop two arsonists ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions.

Starring Emmy Award nominee Taron Egerton as arson investigator ‘Dave Gudsen’ and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett as police detective ‘Michelle Calderone,’ the cast of “Smoke” also features Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Emmy Award nominee Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Greg Kinnear, and Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Smoke” is created by Lehane, who also serves as writer and executive producer. Egerton executive produces alongside Richard Plepler on behalf of EDEN Productions and Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin through Imperative Entertainment as well as Kari Skogland, Joe Chappelle and Jane Bartelme.

The fictional series is inspired by truth.media’s acclaimed “Firebug” podcast, which was hosted by the Oscar and Emmy-winning Kary Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC. Emmy Award winner Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp. Series directors include Skogland, Chappelle, and Jim McKay.

