Video: Apple TV+ Shares SILO Series Trailer With Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common & More

Apple TV+ TODAY unveiled the trailer for "Silo," the gripping, world-building Apple Original drama based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, starring an ensemble cast led by Rebecca Ferguson ("Dune," "Mission: Impossible" films), who also serves as an executive producer.

"Silo" is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost ("Band of Brothers," "Justified"), who also serves as showrunner. Academy Award-nominee Morten Tyldum ("Defending Jacob," "The Imitation Game") directs the first three episodes. The 10-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 5, 2023 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through June 30, 2023.

"Silo" is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Common ("The Chi"), Emmy nominee Harriet Walter ("Succession"), Chinaza Uche ("Dickinson"), Avi Nash ("The Walking Dead"), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo ("Selma"), Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones ("Parks and Recreation") and Academy Award winner Tim Robbins ("Mystic River").

"Silo" is produced for Apple TV+ by AMC Studios and based on the novels by Hugh Howey. The series is executive produced by Yost, Howey, Tyldum and Ferguson alongside Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda.

