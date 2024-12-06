Video: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Episode 10 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode 210 of the acclaimed comedy, “Shrinking,” starring Emmy-Award nominee Jason Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford, and created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, and Segel.

In episode 10, Jimmy tries to give Alice the perfect 18th birthday. Paul helps Gaby with a huge decision. Guest starring “How I Met Your Mother” cast member Cobie Smulders, episode ten debuts Wednesday, December 11, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until December 25, 2024 on Apple TV+.

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Emmy Award nominee Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Goldstein appears as a special guest star in season two.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan executive produce.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Comments